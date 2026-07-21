Medicare Supplement Plan F and Plan G: Should You Switch?

Whether you’re just signing up for Medicare, considering switching plans or helping a loved one navigate Medicare health insurance, comparing…

Whether you’re just signing up for Medicare, considering switching plans or helping a loved one navigate Medicare health insurance, comparing supplement plans is an important part of the process. In addition to your basic Medicare coverage, it’s common to sign up for Medicare Supplement Insurance (also referred to as Medigap), including popular plans F, G and N, which help to cover costs not included in Medicare parts A and B.

Parsing the nuances of each Medigap plan can help you find the best fit for you. Read on to explore the differences, pros and cons of Medigap Plan F, Plan G and Plan N.

Medigap Plans F, G and N at a Glance

Coverage Medigap Plan F Medigap Plan G Medigap Plan N Available to new enrollees Only if they turned 65 or qualified for Medicare before January 1, 2020 Yes Yes Part B deductible ($283 in 2026) covered Yes No No Part B excess charges covered Yes Yes No Office visit copays covered Yes Yes No ER copays covered Yes Yes No

[READ When Do You Need a Medicare Supplemental Insurance Plan?]

Who Qualifies for Medigap Plans F, G or N?

Not everyone qualifies for every Medigap plan. More specifically, Medigap Plan F is only available for those who turned 65 or qualified for Medicare before January 1, 2020. In 2015, Congress passed the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, also called MACRA, which blocked access to Plan F for people who became eligible after January 1, 2020.

You can still sign up for Plan F if you qualified for Medicare before January 1, 2020.

Although many people enroll in Medicare when they’re first eligible at or around age 65, others may wait. For instance, if you were working at a place that offered health insurance benefits when you turned 65, you may have opted out of Medicare to stay on that insurance coverage. Once you retire, you may need to start taking advantage of your Medicare benefits.

[Read: What’s the Difference Between Medicare and Medigap?]

Understanding Medigap Plans F, G and N

Medigap plans F, G and N offer some overlapping coverage, but no two plan types are exactly the same.

Medigap Plan F (full coverage for pre-2020 enrollees)

Medigap Plan F helps to cover health expenses that aren’t included in Medicare parts A and B — in other words, the coverage gaps. Plan F coverage includes:

— Part A coinsurance and hospital costs up to an additional 365 days after Medicare benefits are used up

— Part A deductible

— Part B deductible

— Part B coinsurance or copayment

— Part B excess charge, which is a charge by a provider beyond the Medicare-approved amount

— Blood (first three pints)

— Skilled nursing facility care coinsurance, as well as hospice care coinsurance or copayment

— Around 80% of healthcare costs incurred while traveling in a foreign country, up to your plan’s limits

[READ: Do I Have to Sign Up for Medicare if I Live Overseas?]

Medigap Plan G (best overall comprehensive value)

Medigap Plan G is similar to Medigap Plan F, but it does not include the Part B deductible. Medigap Plan G coverage includes:

— Part A coinsurance and hospital costs up to an additional 365 days after Medicare benefits are used up

— Part A deductible

— Part B coinsurance or copayment

— Part B excess charge, which is a charge by a provider beyond the Medicare-approved amount

— Blood (first three pints)

— Skilled nursing facility care coinsurance, as well as hospice care coinsurance or copayment

— About 80% of healthcare costs incurred while traveling in a foreign country, up to your plan’s limits

Medigap Plan N (lower premiums with copays)

Medigap Plan N is similar to Plan G, but it has some copayments for Part B services that Plan G doesn’t have, says Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement for eHealth, a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Indianapolis. That means you may have to pay a certain amount for some visits to the doctor.

Medigap Plan N coverage includes:

— Part A coinsurance and hospital costs up to an additional 365 days after Medicare benefits are used up

— Part A deductible

— Part B coinsurance or copayment, though there are copayments of up to $20 for some office visits and up to $50 for some emergency room visits

— Blood (first three pints)

— Skilled nursing facility care coinsurance, as well as hospice care coinsurance or copayment

— About 80% of healthcare costs incurred while traveling in a foreign country, up to your plan’s limits

Key Differences: Deductibles and Premiums

No matter what your plan choices are, you’d be wise to consider your total annual out-of-pocket costs for premiums, deductibles and copays when choosing a Medigap plan. Compare those side by side for any plan you’re considering.

For instance, Plan F covers the annual Part B deductible of $283, but plans G and N don’t. That deductible amount can change from year to year. It increased from $257 in 2025 to $283 in 2026.

“I would be OK with paying the Part B medical deductible because I would think about how much I was spending per month for premiums,” says Jennifer Byrd, an insurance broker specializing in Medicare who’s based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

When working with the same type of plan, the coverage will be identical no matter which company you choose. In other words, Plan G and Company A will provide the same coverage as Plan G at Company B. What will vary, however, are the premiums, which each private insurance company sets.

Make sure to choose a premium you can pay in the long run if you’ll be on a fixed income, advises Bob Rees, chief sales officer with eHealth.

How to Select a Medigap Plan

Here are other strategies to evaluate which Medigap plan is right for you:

— Work with an expert: Medigap options can get overwhelming, but licensed insurance brokers or agents — who are subject to government oversight — can provide information for free. In addition, a State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, is a free program that can help you navigate supplement plans. Visit SHIPhelp.org or find a local counselor by calling 1-877-839-2675.

— Do your research: Trusted websites like U.S. News’ Medigap search tool, Medicare.gov or the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ CMS.gov provide unbiased information and are packed with resources. Your local senior center also may have resources available. Additionally, Medicare sends an annual handbook, titled “Medicare & You,” in the mail to its users that may come in handy as you try to understand your options.

— Ask how pricing is determined: Plans are divided into community-rated, issue-age or attained-age. Community-rated plans have the same premium for everyone regardless of age, while issue-age plans are priced based only on the age you are when you buy the plan and don’t increase otherwise. Finally, attained-age plans are priced based on your current age but will increase as you get older.

— Consider an insurance company’s reputation: Their reputation or your personal experiences may influence your choice of one company over another when choosing a Medigap plan. Given Medicare’s guaranteed issue rights, you may not have the option to switch companies or plans in the future.

— Budget extra costs for a prescription drug plan: Medicare Part D isn’t included with supplement plans. When choosing a supplement plan, do your homework on potential costs associated with Part D prescription coverage to factor that into your budget.

— Ask about high-deductible plans: Some states have high-deductible versions of supplement plans F and G. This means you pay more in advance toward health expenses before coverage takes effect, but your monthly premiums are lower. In 2026, the deductible for these plans is $2,950. Rees recommends that you enroll in one of these only if you know you can afford the deductible when medical needs arise.

How to Sign Up for a Medigap Plan

It’s easy to apply for a Medigap plan. Here’s how:

— Find out which Medigap plans are available in your state. Not all plans are available in all areas. You can typically search online on the Medicare website or at U.S. News by inputting your ZIP code. Or, work with a trusted professional who can guide you.

— Once you find a plan that suits your needs, fill out the application.

— If you’re approved, review the policy to make sure you are comfortable with it.

It’s important to be mindful when you’re signing up for a Medigap plan. The best time to sign up for a supplement plan is the six-month window once you’ve turned 65 and you’re enrolled in Medicare Part B. You can sign up for a Medigap plan after that window, but prices may be higher or your application may get denied.

It’s always best to check your state’s individual policies regarding Medigap enrollment as rules can vary.

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originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/22/26: The story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.