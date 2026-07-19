Medicare Advantage Initial Enrollment Period and Special Enrollment Periods

Navigating Medicare Advantage can feel like threading a needle. One missed enrollment window now means you might be stuck paying…

Navigating Medicare Advantage can feel like threading a needle. One missed enrollment window now means you might be stuck paying a late enrollment penalty or having to wait months to switch plans.

With major regulatory changes happening to Medicare in 2026 and beyond, understanding the nuances of when to sign up for Medicare is critical. Here’s everything you need to know about the multiple Medicare Advantage enrollment periods and which one could apply to your situation.

Medicare Advantage Enrollment Timelines at a Glance

Enrollment Period Timeline Who It’s for Coverage Effective Date Initial enrollment period Seven months total, starting three months before you turn 65 Those enrolling in Medicare Advantage (or original Medicare) for the first time Coverage begins the first day of the month you turn 65 or the first day of the month after you sign up. Annual enrollment period October 15 to December 7 every year Those previously enrolled in a plan who want to review coverage and switch or make changes for the following year Changes take effect on January 1 of the following year. Open enrollment period January 1 to March 31 every year Those already enrolled in Medicare Advantage who want to make one-time changes to their plan or return to original Medicare Changes take effect the first day of the following month after you switch. Special enrollment period Varies Those who missed one of the above enrollment windows due to specific life events Coverage begins the first day of the following month.

[READ: How Do You Apply for Medicare?]

Guide to the 4 Medicare Advantage Enrollment Periods

If you’re considering a Medicare Advantage plan — or you already have one but would like to make changes — you generally have four distinct enrollment windows. Some have specific limitations, while others are available annually.

Initial enrollment period (IEP): When you turn 65

The initial enrollment period, or IEP, is the first time you’re eligible to sign up for Medicare Advantage, or Medicare Part C. This period lasts for a total of seven months, starting three months before you turn 65 and ending three months after your birthday month. If your birthday is in August, for instance, your IEP window stretches from May to November.

[Read: How to Choose a Medicare Plan: 5 Essential Steps]

Annual enrollment period (AEP): The fall window

The annual enrollment period, frequently referred to as AEP, is when anyone over age 65 (and those younger than 65 with qualifying disabilities) can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan if they have not already or change to another Medicare Advantage plan for the following year.

[READ: Do I Have to Sign Up for Medicare if I Live Overseas?]

Open enrollment period (OEP): The winter switch

The Medicare Advantage open enrollment period (OEP) is only for those already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. During this time, you can switch your plan or return to original Medicare.

As part of your decision-making process, you may want to consider:

— If you have new health needs that have arisen in the past year

— If you feel your current plan has comprehensive health coverage

— If you are satisfied with your coverage network of providers and specialists

— If your monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs have felt manageable

“A common, costly mistake people make is focusing exclusively on the monthly premium when selecting their Medicare Advantage plan,” says Seth Teich, Nashville, Tennessee-based business partner and former CEO of Healthpilot, a digital broker for Medicare. “Plans with the cheapest premiums can sometimes be the most expensive in the long run, depending on individual health care needs.”

Lower-premium plans could cost more in the long run because of higher out-of-pocket expenses for services, including specialist visits, hospital stays or prescription drugs, that these plans may not cover.

Special enrollment period: Qualifying life events

The Medicare Advantage special enrollment period allows those who are eligible to make changes to their coverage outside of the usual enrollment periods and is helpful for when circumstances are out of your control.

“They exist to help you keep your coverage without penalties when life throws you a curveball,” explains Alfred Polizzotto III, the managing partner of the law firm of Polizzotto & Polizzotto LLC in Brooklyn, New York. Polizzotto handles financial planning cases.

The special enrollment period may open when:

— You lose your coverage through no fault of your own.

— You permanently change your home address.

— Your Medicare Advantage plan violated its contract, such as through misleading marketing practices or failing to provide you with proper care in a timely manner.

For a full breakdown of special enrollment circumstances and effective coverage dates, visit Medicare.gov.

FAQs

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Medicare Advantage Initial Enrollment Period and Special Enrollment Periods originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/20/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.