Mechanics Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Mechanics Bank (MCHB) on Wednesday reported net income of $57.7…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Mechanics Bank (MCHB) on Wednesday reported net income of $57.7 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Walnut Creek, California, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 27 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $261.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $201 million, which topped Street forecasts.

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