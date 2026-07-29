Masco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $318 million.…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $318 million.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAS

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