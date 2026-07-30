Martin Marietta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $251 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $4.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $5 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.62 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.