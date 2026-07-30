MarketAxess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $68.1 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $68.1 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $218.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX

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