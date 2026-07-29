Markel Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported net income of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.17 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $92.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $19.51 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $5.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.02 billion.

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