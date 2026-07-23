MarineMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its…

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $611.3 million in the period.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 95 cents per share.

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