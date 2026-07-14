Malnutrition in Older Adults: The Hidden Threat to Healthy Longevity

When you think about malnutrition, you may picture famine or starving children in developing countries. But in the United States…

When you think about malnutrition, you may picture famine or starving children in developing countries. But in the United States and across the globe, malnutrition among older adults is a quiet epidemic hiding in plain sight.

A comprehensive meta-analysis of 98 studies found that about one in five older adults worldwide is malnourished, and in the Americas specifically, that number climbs to more than 20%. The more rigorous Global Leadership Initiative on Malnutrition criteria, which are now endorsed by major scientific societies worldwide, revealed an even greater prevalence of malnutrition, reaching 50% among older patients who are hospitalized or who live in nursing homes.

Malnutrition is re-emerging as a leading cause of death in the aging U.S. population, with deaths related to malnutrition among the oldest Americans rising nearly 6% annually for the past two decades, according to research. Despite its impacts on longevity and healthy aging, malnutrition is routinely overlooked and undertreated, especially among older adults.

[READ: Protein Needs for Older Adults: How Much and Best Foods]

The Impact of Malnutrition on Healthy Aging and Longevity

Malnutrition sets off a cascade of physiological harm that can shorten life. It weakens the immune system, slows recovery from illness, prolongs hospital stays and increases the risk of premature death.

One of the most alarming consequences is sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength. When protein intake is chronically insufficient, the body essentially cannibalizes its own muscle tissue for fuel. Research on the “malnutrition-sarcopenia syndrome” shows that when these two conditions occur together — as they frequently do — the risk of mortality rises substantially compared with sarcopenia alone.

A related condition called osteosarcopenia, or the combination of sarcopenia and low bone density, is also gaining attention. A meta-analysis found an overall prevalence of 21% among older adults, with females significantly more vulnerable. Osteosarcopenia is associated with an increased risk of falls, fractures, hospitalization and death.

[READ: Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia: What’s the Difference?]

What Causes Malnutrition in Older Adults?

Malnutrition doesn’t happen overnight. It builds slowly, often invisibly, as a result of multiple forces.

“As we age, a variety of factors can make it more difficult to consistently meet your nutrition needs, including a reduced appetite, changes in taste and smell, dental issues, certain medications, chronic health conditions and difficulty shopping or preparing meals,” says Liz Weiss, a longevity-focused registered dietitian and founder of Liz’s Healthy Table.

“These challenges can make it harder to consume enough nutrient-dense foods on a regular basis,” she says. “As a result, older adults are at greater risk for falling short on key nutrients.”

In particular, Weiss notes that some of those key nutrients that older adults often fall short on include:

— Protein

— Vitamin B12

— Vitamin D

— Calcium

— Zinc

— Magnesium

One of the most significant changes is a phenomenon sometimes called anorexia of aging, a gradual decline in appetite that affects an estimated 15 to 30% of older adults. Several physiological changes associated with aging can lead to this loss of appetite, including:

— Slower gastric emptying, which creates a persistent feeling of fullness

— Hormonal changes that reduce hunger signals.

[READ: Combating Appetite and Weight Loss in Seniors: Causes, Risks and Treatment]

6 Common Nutrient Deficiencies in Seniors

For each of the nutrients mentioned as common deficiencies, here’s why seniors are at risk for that particular nutrient, as well as the health impacts of not getting enough of each.

Nutrient Why Seniors Are at Risk Health Impact Protein Reduced appetite, lower muscle protein synthesis, fewer calories consumed overall Muscle wasting (sarcopenia), increased fall risk, slower wound healing, impaired immune function Vitamin B12 Decreased stomach acid and certain medications impair absorption, little meat eaten due to costs and difficulty chewing Cognitive decline, irreversible neurological damage, anemia, depression, fatigue Vitamin D Skin produces less vitamin D with age, limited sun exposure, few natural food sources Bone fractures, muscle weakness, higher risk of falls, weakened immunity Calcium Dairy avoidance, lactose intolerance, poor absorption with vitamin D deficiency Osteoporosis, bone fractures, poor dental health, muscle cramps Zinc Low meat intake, impaired absorption with age, interactions with certain medications Immune failure, slow wound healing, taste disturbances that compound poor eating Magnesium Low intake of whole grains, nuts and legumes; medications such as diuretics deplete levels Muscle cramps, irregular heartbeat, increased fracture risk, poor sleep

[See: 10 Superfoods for Older Adults.]

Warning Signs and Physical Symptoms of Malnutrition in Seniors

One of the most challenging aspects of malnutrition in older adults is that its signs are easy to miss, both by older adults themselves and by the clinicians and family members who care for them.

“Malnutrition is not simply a matter of looking thin,” says Rose Ann Dimaria-Ghalili, a professor of nursing at Drexel University and prominent researcher on healthy aging. “An older adult can have poor intake, muscle loss, or nutrient deficiencies even when they are overweight or obese.”

Families should watch for changes from the older person’s usual patterns, such as declining strength, more fatigue, trouble walking, worsening wounds or less ability to shop, cook or feed themselves, says Dimaria-Ghalili.

Malnutrition can also result from food insecurity, says Jen Bruning, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Not having enough to eat, especially for financial reasons, may feel shameful and cause a person to keep their struggles hidden.

For those experiencing food insecurity, there are many community programs to help older adults with food access, Bruning says. Some Medicare Advantage plans also include a grocery allowance, and in some states, SNAP benefits are more easily accessible for older adults.

Physical signs of malnutrition to watch for include:

— Dry, thin or papery skin

— Hair loss or thinning

— Sunken eyes

— Prominent bones

— Difficulty swallowing

— Persistent mouth sores

Fatigue, weight loss and reduced appetite are so commonly written off as “normal aging” that genuine malnutrition often goes unaddressed for months or years.

The key is knowing the difference between the gradual, predictable changes that come with age and the more urgent signals that warrant a closer look.

Assessing malnutrition in older adults

The Mini-Nutritional Assessment is a validated screening tool that can identify adults 65 and older who are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition.

If you or your parent has experienced any of the following in the past three months, a more detailed nutrition evaluation and a conversation with a physician or registered dietitian may be needed:

— Unintentional weight loss, even modest

— Reduced appetite or noticeably smaller meals

— Acute illness, surgery or hospitalization

— Depression, social isolation or loss of a spouse

— Increased difficulty chewing or swallowing

[READ: Solo Aging: A Complete Guide to Living Independently and Safely]

Strategies to Prevent and Address Malnutrition

Malnutrition is not an inevitable part of aging. Prevention is possible and it doesn’t require a perfect diet, says Weiss. “Often, it’s the small daily habits — eating regularly, prioritizing nutrient-dense familiar foods, staying socially connected and addressing barriers to eating — that help support good nutrition over time.”

Here are some strategies to stay well-nourished:

— Prioritize protein at every meal

— Consider food swaps to boost nutrient density

— Make meals social

— Consider nutrition supplements

— Work with a registered dietitian

Prioritize protein at every meal

Older adults need more protein than younger adults to maintain muscle. As we age, our muscles become less responsive to protein — something called “anabolic resistance.” That’s why researchers recommend 1.0 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, substantially above the general adult protein guidelines. This translates to 25 to 30 grams of protein per meal.

“Rather than saving protein for dinner, include a source of protein at each meal and snack,” says Weiss. She recommends eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, fish, chicken, tofu, lean ground beef, beans and lentils at each meal. For protein-rich snacks, Weiss suggests cheese, nuts, hummus and ready-to-drink protein shakes.

Consider food swaps to boost nutrient density

When appetite declines with age, it’s important to make every bite count. “By making a few simple swaps and additions, older adults can boost their intake of protein and other key nutrients without significantly increasing portion sizes,” says Weiss.

Some small food substitutions can add up to meaningful nutrient gains:

— Choose Greek yogurt instead of regular yogurt for extra protein, and use in place of mayonnaise in chicken salad, egg salad or dips.

— Instead of white toast with butter, choose a slice of whole grain toast topped with an egg, cottage cheese or peanut butter.

— Top salads with diced grilled chicken, salmon, beans, hard-cooked eggs or cheese instead of eating vegetables alone.

— Replace broth-based soups with heartier versions that contain beans, lentils, chicken or lean ground beef.

— Keep ready-to-drink protein shakes on hand for days when preparing snacks feels overwhelming.

— Fortify everyday foods by stirring powdered milk or protein powder into oatmeal, mashed potatoes, soups or casseroles.

[SEE: Best Whey Protein Powders]

Make meals social

Loneliness and isolation are among the strongest predictors of poor nutritional intake in older adults, studies reveal. People tend to eat more and enjoy meals more when they eat with others. Weiss suggests sharing meals with family members, inviting a neighbor for lunch, joining a friend or loved one over Zoom, FaceTime or another video platform.

Meals on Wheels, senior nutrition programs, congregate dining sites and food banks specifically serving older adults can be lifelines for those with limited mobility, finances or social isolation. Research consistently shows that home-delivered and congregate meal programs improve calorie and protein intake in vulnerable older adults. For many people, these programs are a cornerstone of healthy aging.

Consider nutrition supplements

Protein shakes and fortified beverages are practical ways to increase calorie and protein intake for older adults who struggle to meet needs through food alone. These work best as additions to meals, not meal replacements. Talk with a registered dietitian about whether supplements are appropriate and which products fit specific needs and medical conditions. Studies have shown that oral nutrition supplements during and after hospitalization improved health outcomes and decreased risk of death in malnourished older adults.

Work with a registered dietitian

Registered dietitians, especially those with geriatric expertise, are a valuable resource to conduct nutrition assessments and create individualized eating plans that account for medical conditions, medications and food preferences.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has launched the Malnutrition Quality Improvement Initiative to provide guidance on the prevention and treatment of malnutrition in older adults, says Bruning. The guidelines identify oral nutrition supplements, food fortification, and home-delivery and congregate meals as effective strategies that should be considered for nutrition care.

The Bottom Line

For older adults, maintaining adequate nutrition is not simply about avoiding hunger. It is about preserving mobility, cognitive function and independence.

Malnutrition is an underestimated threat that requires awareness, early action and the right support to prevent. The most powerful tool in the fight against it is paying close attention to what, and how much, older adults are eating and treating nutrition with the same urgency as any other vital sign.

Healthy longevity isn’t just about avoiding disease, it’s about nourishing the body with what it needs to function, heal and thrive at every decade of life. For older adults, that means eating with intention, recognizing when something feels off and asking for help when eating becomes a struggle.

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Malnutrition in Older Adults: The Hidden Threat to Healthy Longevity originally appeared on usnews.com