M/I Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported net income of $79.1 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported net income of $79.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.14 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

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