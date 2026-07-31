LyondellBasell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $558 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $558 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $4.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $9.18 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.9 billion.

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