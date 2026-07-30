Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $158.5 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $158.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.