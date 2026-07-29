Lemonade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $294.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $323 million to $326 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMND

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