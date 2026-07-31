Lear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $192.8 million.…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $192.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.89 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $6.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.14 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $23.54 billion to $24.01 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEA

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