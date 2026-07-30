Laureate Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $137.1 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $137.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $615.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.1 million.

Laureate Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.04 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.