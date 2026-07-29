Landmark Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.4 million in…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 88 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.2 million.

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