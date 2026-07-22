Lake Shore Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2…

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSBK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.