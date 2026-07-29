L3Harris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $600 million.…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $600 million.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.79 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings to be $11.80 to $12 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

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