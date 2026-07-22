Kinder Morgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $867 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $867 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.29 billion.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.36 per share.

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