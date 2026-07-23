Kearny: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported net income of $7.2 million…

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported net income of $7.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.3 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $178.1 million.

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