Karooooo Ltd.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.2 million. The Singapore-based…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.2 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.8 million.

Karooooo Ltd. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.38 to $2.47 per share.

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