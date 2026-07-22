Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $96.8 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $5.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.53 per share.
The aluminum products company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.
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