Jones Lang LaSalle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $215.6 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $215.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $4.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.41 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $6.93 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.78 billion.

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