IQVIA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $256…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $256 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.3 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.80 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.27 billion to $17.48 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IQV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IQV

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