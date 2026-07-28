Invesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $382.3 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $382.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.33 billion, which met Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ

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