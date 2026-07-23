Intel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.03…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.03 billion in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $16.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.