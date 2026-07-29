Integra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.5…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $418.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $425 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART

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