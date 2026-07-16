Independent Bank Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $81.8…

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $81.8 million.

The Hanover, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.70 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $331.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $253.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INDB

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