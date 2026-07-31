Imperial Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported net income of $1.58 billion…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported net income of $1.58 billion in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $3.27 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $11.6 billion in the period.

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