Immersion: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Friday reported net income of $3.7 million in…

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Friday reported net income of $3.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Aventura, Florida-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $270 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.5 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

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