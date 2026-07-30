Illumina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $207 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $207 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ILMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ILMN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.