If You’re One of 71% Taking a Road Trip, Here Are the 5 Credit Cards to Consider

With school out for summer, people are looking to visit friends and family, explore new places and return to old…

With school out for summer, people are looking to visit friends and family, explore new places and return to old favorites. According to Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report, 71% of Americans plan to drive on their next vacation.

If you’re choosing to hit the open road rather than fly, it pays to have the right credit card to maximize rewards, provide protections and receive additional perks. Here’s everything you need to know about choosing your next card and the five best credit cards for road trips.

The Perfect Road Trip Credit Card

While you still want to save money and receive special treatment, you need to approach a road trip differently. For example, gas is obviously a big expense. While gas stations may offer their own cards, that brand may be more expensive than other stations, or its nearest location may be inconvenient or nonexistent along your route.

Instead, a road trip credit card should offer savings and perks based on where you’re traveling and your planned activities. Gas and food are among your largest expenses, and you’ll likely need to book hotel rooms. If you choose to rent a car, it pays to have a card that offers rental car protections. A credit card with emergency protections is also beneficial in case you encounter trouble on your drive.

Best to Save on Gas: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

With gas prices a constant concern, having the right credit card can keep fuel costs reasonable on a summertime road trip. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers up to 6% cash back on gas and EV charging for your first year — 3% cash back plus 3% first-year cash back bonus. You’ll earn bonus cash back on the first $2,500 in combined spending on your chosen category, grocery stores and warehouse clubs — all for no annual fee.

Earn a $200 welcome bonus when you spend $1,000 within 90 days. If you qualify for Bank of America Rewards, you can get up to 75% more cash back on every purchase based on the size of your banking relationship.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Best for Hotel Perks: IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

If you’re looking for hotel extras, the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card is a smart choice. For a $99 annual fee, you’ll get automatic Platinum elite status and an annual free night worth up to 40,000 points. You can extend the value of your points by using the card’s fourth night free benefit during your trip.

New cardholders can earn a welcome bonus of 140,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Best for Emergency Protections: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Even the best travel plans can go off the rails when you least expect it. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®‘s $795 annual fee allows it to offer an elite selection of travel protections. It covers purchases if your trip is canceled or interrupted due to sickness or severe weather. When you’re more than 100 miles from home, the card covers emergency medical or dental expenses and emergency evacuation when an injury or illness requires it. Rental cars are also covered with primary rental car insurance.

Earn up to 100,000 points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Best for Dining Out: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Food costs add up quickly when you’re on the road, but the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has you covered with no annual fee and an unlimited 3% cash back on all dining, grocery and entertainment purchases. New cardholders can earn a $250 welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. When you book hotels and rental cars through Capital One, you’ll earn 5% cash back, and the card earns 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Best for Rental Car Protection: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers premium travel features and perks that offset its luxury price tag. Among its many perks is primary rental car protection against damage or theft. Its annual fee is $395, but benefits include a $300 travel credit and 10,000 bonus miles upon renewal.

New cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. The card earns unlimited 2 miles on every purchase and 10 miles when booking rental cars and hotels through Capital One Travel.

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If You’re One of 71% Taking a Road Trip, Here Are the 5 Credit Cards to Consider originally appeared on usnews.com