Huntsman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN

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