HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $137.4 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $137.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $631.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.2 million.

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