Hubbell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $240.4 million. On…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $240.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.31 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.25 to $20.55 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBB

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