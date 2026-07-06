How to Get and Maximize the Southwest Companion Pass

The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the best perks offered by any airline. While some airline credit cards offer…

The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the best perks offered by any airline. While some airline credit cards offer a single companion certificate each year, you can use the Southwest Companion Pass an unlimited number of times each year. Most travelers don’t fly enough to earn the pass based on flights, but you can earn it quickly by getting a Southwest credit card. Here’s how to earn the Southwest Companion Pass with a credit card, which credit cards are eligible and other ways to earn the pass.

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

What Is the Southwest Companion Pass?

The Southwest Companion Pass is a frequent flyer perk that allows you to bring a companion with you on every Southwest flight you take. This benefit is unique because it can be used an unlimited number of times, and it works whether you’re booking with cash, points or other credits. You’ll earn the Southwest Companion Pass when you earn 135,000 qualifying points or take 100 one-way flights in a calendar year.

For frequent Southwest travelers, the Companion Pass can save you thousands of dollars each year. Your only limit to the number of times you can use the Southwest Companion Pass is how much cash or Rapid Rewards points you have to spend. When traveling as a couple, you’re essentially cutting your flight costs in half.

When you earn the pass, it is good for the remainder of the current year plus all of the next year through Dec. 31. Depending on when you earn the pass during the year, you can use it for almost two full years. Upon earning the pass, you’ll designate your companion who can use the benefit. You can change your designated companion up to three times per calendar year.

How to Earn the Southwest Companion Pass With a Credit Card

Getting a Southwest credit card is the easiest way to earn the Southwest Companion Pass. The Southwest credit card helps you earn the companion pass in several different ways.

— Annual boost. You’ll receive a boost of 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points just for holding a Southwest credit card by Jan. 31 of each calendar year. This reduces the number of points you need to earn from 135,000 to 125,000 from other activities.

— Welcome bonus. When you earn the welcome bonus from opening a new Southwest credit card, those points count toward getting the companion pass. For example, if your card offers an 80,000-point welcome bonus, you’re more than halfway toward earning the pass.

— Everyday spending. All points earned from purchases count toward the companion pass. When you spend in the card’s bonus categories, you’ll earn even more points.

— Renewal bonus. Southwest credit cards include an annual bonus when the card is renewed. These points also count toward earning the pass.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Which Southwest Credit Cards Earn Southwest Companion Pass Points?

Southwest offers several personal and small business credit cards. Whether you’re applying for the entry-level card or its premium version, all of the benefits of earning the companion pass still apply. Here are the available Southwest credit cards:

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card ($99 annual fee; 3,000 anniversary points)

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card ($149 annual fee; 6,000 anniversary points)

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card ($229 annual fee; 7,500 anniversary points)

— Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card ($149 annual fee; 6,000 anniversary points)

— Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card ($299 annual fee; 9,000 anniversary points)

While you will earn Companion Pass points on your spending, the points post shortly after your statement date. If your statement date is Dec. 5, any purchases you make after that date won’t post until after your Jan. 5 statement.

10 Additional Ways to Earn the Companion Pass

Even when you get a new Southwest credit card and put your monthly expenses on it, that still may not be enough to reach the 135,000 points required to earn the Southwest Companion Pass. Fortunately, there are numerous ways you can earn additional points toward meeting that annual threshold. Here are 10 ways to earn Southwest Companion Pass qualifying points:

1. Qualifying flights. You’ll earn up to 14 points on every dollar you spend on the base fare on Southwest flights. This includes flights booked with cash, Southwest LUV Vouchers, gift cards, vacation travel credits or flight credits and the cash portion of flights paid with Cash + Points. For example, a base fare of $200 would earn 2,800 points.

2. Southwest Rapid Rewards Debit Card. You’ll earn a 2,500-point welcome bonus after making two recurring deposits and spending $100 in the first 90 days, plus get up to 7,500 anniversary points based on annual spend when you renew the card each year.

3. Partner hotel stays. Booking rooms with Southwest hotel partners will earn points. The stay must be completed by Dec. 31 to qualify.

4. Partner car rentals. Rent cars through Southwest’s partners to earn points toward the Companion Pass. Be sure to return the car by Dec. 31 for those points to count toward your goal.

5. Rapid Rewards Shopping. When shopping online, go through the Southwest shopping portal to earn extra points at more than 1,100 online stores. Some offers earn points based on how much you spend, while others are a flat amount.

6. Rapid Rewards Dining. Register your credit cards to earn bonus points when dining at participating restaurants. These points are in addition to what you’ll earn from your credit card. You can register any debit or credit card to earn Southwest points, even if they aren’t a Southwest credit card.

7. Laithwaites Wine. Wine lovers can earn points when buying bottles from Laithwaites Wine.

8. 1-800-Flowers.com. Buy flowers and assorted gifts to earn Southwest Companion Pass qualifying points.

9. Harry and David. This site sells fruit baskets and other curated gifts, where you’ll earn points on your purchase.

10. Utility bills. Southwest partners with Reliant Energy, NRG Home, Xoom and Energy Plus to earn points on your monthly energy bills.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Unfortunately, not all Southwest activities will earn qualifying Companion Pass points. Exclusions include buying or gifting points, transferring points from partners (like Chase Ultimate Rewards), reward travel, Southwest vacation packages and tier bonus points based on elite status.

Alternative Card That Offers a Companion Pass

Southwest isn’t the only airline that offers a companion pass. Alaska Airlines offers one by using the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card. It includes a $99 annual companion fare when you spend at least $6,000 per calendar year on the card. Additionally, you’ll receive a buy-one-get-one offer plus 50,000 Atmos Rewards points when you spend $2,000 in the first 90 days after opening your account. Cardholders earn three points per dollar on Alaska and Hawaiian airlines purchases; two on gas, EV charging stations, cable, streaming services and local transit purchases, including ride-hailing; and one point on all other purchases. Plus, you’ll get a 10% rewards bonus on points when you have an eligible Bank of America account.

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How to Get and Maximize the Southwest Companion Pass originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/06/26: The story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.