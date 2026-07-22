How to Cope With Scanxiety: 10 Expert Tips While Waiting for Test Results

They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and preventive medicine has made great strides in…

They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and preventive medicine has made great strides in recent decades in improving health outcomes for millions of people. Being able to screen for chronic or deadly conditions before symptoms arise has completely changed the game for people with a range of health problems from heart disease to cancer.

Many conditions can now be screened for, caught earlier and treated more effectively, but this brings a new complication for individuals undergoing these tests: the anxiety that comes with waiting for a medical diagnosis.

Whether you’re waiting for the all clear from a routine mammogram, are dealing with long specialist wait times, or are awaiting follow-up tests after completing treatment to confirm your health status, you’re likely no stranger to feeling anxiety while waiting for information.

Here, we’ll unpack what this anxiety is all about and provide tips and strategies for how to cope with medical uncertainty.

[READ: Types of Mental Health Professionals.]

What Is Scanxiety and What Causes It?

Scanxiety, a combination of the words “scan” and “anxiety,” is an acute, stress-induced anxiety response experienced before, during, or after undergoing medical imaging or diagnostic tests while awaiting results.

The term is now commonly used by patients and doctors when describing the “profound distress, worry and physiological stress that builds before, during and especially while awaiting results from imaging studies, biopsies, labs or other diagnostic tests in the context of cancer or a serious medical workup,” says Dr. John P. Maurice, medical director of the Cancer Center, chairman of the Cancer Committee and director of the Thoracic Oncology Program at Providence St. Joseph Hospital Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment Programs — Orange in Orange, California.

It happens when you have a medical procedure, such as a CT scan, MRI, ultrasound or other tests, says Jessica Steinman, a licensed marriage and family therapist and chief clinical officer of No Matter What Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Los Angeles.

“The results may take an extended period of time to get read and explained. The time before the procedure and the subsequent waiting period can cause extremely high, almost paralyzing levels of anxiety for some people.”

Though the term scanxiety is most often used in the context of cancer screening or diagnosis situations, anxiety can become a problem for any patient awaiting medical or diagnostic information. For example, someone waiting for the results of a blood test that might tell them whether they have HIV or Lyme disease may also feel significant scanxiety, even though no imaging test was performed.

And to be clear, this is not just garden-variety worry or anxiety, Maurice adds. “The uncertainty activates the body’s stress response repeatedly over days or weeks, often disrupting sleep, concentration, appetite and relationships.”

These physical sensations can escalate and some people report experiencing racing thoughts, dread or an inability to function normally.

This can build to impossible-to-ignore levels, Steinman adds. “Anxiety can heighten when there is a long wait for test results, coupled with a misunderstanding or inability to comprehend those results, or when a patient doesn’t feel trust or safety in a medical professional clarifying the information.”

This all leads to unwanted feelings and intrusive thoughts regarding the procedure and can result in panic, continued ruminating thoughts and an inability to focus on anything else, she explains.

[SEE: Mindfulness Exercises to Reduce Stress or Anxiety.]

Why Medical Test Anxiety Affects Your Health

Scanxiety is very common, in part because most patients have entered a generally unfamiliar environment, explains Dr. Joseph Jordan, an internal medicine specialist and chief medical officer of Los Angeles-based Titanium Healthcare, a care management organization that provides support for health plans’ most vulnerable populations.

Staff may seem like they see this sort of thing every day — often because they do — but their use of strange words or medical jargon can be jarring for many people who don’t have a clinical background or a history of encounters with the medical system.

What’s more, when you’re not feeling well, you’re more vulnerable than usual, Jordan notes. “Often you’re wearing nothing more than an oversized paper towel,” but on the other side of that test could be life-altering news.

Rest assured, you’re far from alone if you feel anxious while waiting for medical information. Indeed, it’s a nearly universal experience, Maurice notes.

However, for some people, it can become a big problem. “It can become a barrier leading to avoidance of follow-up care, difficulty processing information once results arrive or an added emotional burden on top of physical illness,” Maurice says.

[READ: What Are the Best Ways to Stop Overthinking and Reduce Anxiety?]

Managing Health Anxiety

It’s completely understandable to feel anxious when waiting for information about a medical issue, “particularly in the context of unexplained physical symptoms or chronic illness management,” says Julia Huston, a licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Maurice adds, “Many patients describe the diagnostic waiting period as one of the hardest phases. This is sometimes more emotionally taxing than the diagnosis itself because the unknown feels limitless.”

Understanding that this is a normal reaction to a stressor and naming the feelings you’re having is the first step towards managing the problem.

In addition, the following 10 strategies can help you keep scanxiety at bay:

1. Inform your care team ahead of time about anxiety.

2. Communicate directly with your doctor rather than Googling.

3. Limit patient portal refreshing and web searches.

4. Stick to daily routines to reduce stress.

5. Lean on your support network.

6. Focus on what you can control.

7. Reframe negative thoughts.

8. Practice self-compassion.

9. Understand why a test result takes time.

10. Talk with a professional.

Inform your care team ahead of time about anxiety.

If you know that you get scanxiety, inform your healthcare team and staff that you need extra time for questions and clarity regarding the procedure and the results, Steinman recommends.

And choose a healthcare team that “communicates well and creates a comfortable, friendly environment, leaving you empowered regarding the choices and decisions you need to make as a patient.”

Communicate directly with your doctor rather than Googling.

When results do come in, talk with your care team directly rather than Googling the results and trying to figure them out on your own, Huston says. This will help ensure you get the most accurate information that is specific to your individual situation.

Steinman also recommends working with your healthcare provider to create a dictionary or glossary of sorts so you can learn the terms they may be using and ask all the questions you have; unasked questions can breed more anxiety.

“Medical uncertainty is scary, and no one should feel judged or uncomfortable by advocating for themselves or getting the best and most complete information they can. Some people choose not to ask questions because they don’t want to feel like a burden to the medical professional, but try to dismiss those thoughts and continue to persist and be assertive in getting all the knowledge you need.”

Limit patient portal refreshing and web searches.

Avoid blind internet searches and be careful when asking artificial intelligence for advice. Searching the internet for information often turns up worst case scenarios and generalized information that’s not tailored to your specific situation, all of which can worsen anxiety.

It’s also often a good idea to resist the urge to look at results posted to your patient portal before your doctor has had a chance to weigh in. Patient portal anxiety is also a real phenomenon and something best managed with the help of your provider.

When you do inevitably look for information online, stick to reputable sources of information, Jordan says. These can include top hospitals that treat the condition you’re being screened for, the American Medical Association and other medical associations that provide current, evidence-based information and resources for patients.

When visiting these sites, look for specific information about the nature of the test and what you should expect. “For example, MRIs are generally enclosed and noisy, whereas CT scans are open and quiet,” Jordan notes. Knowing which test you’re going to have and how it works can help you better prepare for the experience.

Breaking unhelpful digital habits

Here are some specific strategies for addressing unhelpful scanxiety behaviors.

Unhelpful Digital Habit The Consequence The Healthy Pivot Scouring social media support groups Crowdsources worst-case scenarios Log off; save specific questions for your doctor. Refreshing the patient portal hourly Spikes cortisol; exposes raw data without context Check once a day at a designated time, or wait for the call. Searching vague diagnostic codes online Creates medical misinformation anxiety Stick exclusively to trusted sites if you must look.

Stick to daily routines to reduce stress.

In the face of a terrible diagnosis, you might be tempted to just lie in bed and fret or binge ice cream and Netflix. But one of the very best things you can do is continue taking care of yourself like normal. And, Huston says, that means:

— Cooking healthy meals

— Engaging in physical exercise

— Getting enough sleep

— Spending time with loved ones

— Engaging in activities you enjoy

“Doing these things helps mitigate the effects of stress and distracts your mind from worried thoughts,” she says.

Lean on your support network.

Talk to the people you love and trust most about how you’re feeling, and don’t be shy in telling them how they can best support you. Many times, the most important thing they can do is simply listen and be there for you. But if you’re comfortable, have a loved one join you when you meet the doctor. Having a second set of ears can help you gather and process information and ask additional questions you might not have thought of.

Focus on what you can control.

Humans like to have answers and be able to plan ahead, “so tolerating medical uncertainty and letting go of things we cannot control is difficult for us,” Huston says.

But in fact, much of life is completely outside of our control. Your diagnosis is one of those things. “The reality is, we could spend all day worrying about the future and it would not actually do anything to change future events. It would just leave us feeling very stressed and anxious,” she adds.

You can’t control the outcome of the test you’re waiting for, but you can control how you respond in the moment to these feelings of uncertainty and anxiety. “Focus on what you do have control over, including your own thoughts, feelings and behaviors,” Huston says.

Reframe negative thoughts.

“Without leaning into toxic positivity, trying to keep a positive perspective and perception of the results and news is important,” Steinman says.

For example, instead of thinking about bad news as something dire and negative, try to see it as an opportunity to develop a solution and make choices for your care with your team and your family.

Developing a treatment or management plan can be empowering. “The wait ends, and knowledge — even when difficult — empowers action,” Maurice says.

Practice self-compassion.

It’s OK to be afraid, and feeling anxious is not a sign of weakness, so avoid criticizing yourself and practice self-compassion.

And remember, being anxious is totally normal. “The goal is not to eliminate anxiety entirely, but to manage it so you can remain present and engaged in your care,” Maurice says.

Understand why a test result takes time.

It can be really hard to just wait, but Maurice notes that medial results require careful processing and review. “We prioritize speed, but accuracy is paramount. You deserve the correct diagnosis, and that takes the time it takes.”

Talk with a professional.

If anxiety interferes with your daily life or feels persistent or overwhelming despite your best efforts to curb it, seek help from a therapist or counselor. This is especially important if you have a history of anxiety or other mood disorders or if this is your first health scare.

“Proactive help prevents escalation,” Maurice notes, and in some care centers, you’ll connect with a social worker right away to manage this aspect of your diagnosis. “Many patients benefit from short-term counseling, cognitive technique to reframe catastrophic thinking, or simply a safe space to process uncertainty.”

If you’re having any of the following red-flag symptoms, seek care right away:

— Panic attacks

— Unrelenting dread

— Avoidance behaviors

— Feelings of hopelessness

— Poor sleep

— Difficulty at work

— Relationship strain

— Disordered eating

— Inability to manage routine ups and downs

And think of seeing care as part of your overall health management process, similar to getting nutritional support or physical therapy. This can become more crucial as you age, Steinman notes.

“More medical appointments are needed, and it’s important to have tools and a safe space to share and express any fears or discomfort when it comes to medical information and testing.”

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How to Cope With Scanxiety: 10 Expert Tips While Waiting for Test Results originally appeared on usnews.com