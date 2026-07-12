How to Calculate Your Social Security Break-Even Age

Key Takeaways: One of the biggest retirement decisions is when to claim Social Security. You can start collecting benefits as…

Key Takeaways:

One of the biggest retirement decisions is when to claim Social Security. You can start collecting benefits as early as age 62, but your monthly checks will be reduced. Waiting until full retirement age means you’ll receive your full benefit, while delaying until age 70 increases your monthly payment even more.

A key part of that decision is your Social Security break-even age, which is “simply the point at which the higher monthly benefit from delaying Social Security outweighs the larger cumulative payments you would have received by claiming earlier,” said Amy Zamikovsky, senior wealth advisor at Focus Partners Wealth in Houston, in an email. “While that calculation is useful, it should never be the only factor driving the decision.”

The Social Security break-even age has long been central to retirement planning. However, concerns about Social Security’s long-term funding mean retirees may also want to consider how a future benefit cut could affect their payments.

If you’re deciding when to claim Social Security, here’s what to know about the break-even age and the other factors that can affect your decision:

— Understanding Social Security benefits — Calculating your Social Security break-even age — How a future benefit cut could change the calculation — The impact of Medicare premiums — Utilizing Social Security calculators — How to decide on the right time to claim Social Security benefits

[Read: What Is the Social Security COLA for 2027?]

Understanding Social Security Benefits

If you’ve worked and paid Social Security taxes, you may be eligible to receive Social Security retirement benefits. The program provides eligible retirees with a monthly income, but you’ll need to meet certain requirements to qualify.

Most people become eligible after earning enough work credits — typically by working and paying Social Security taxes for at least 10 years. You may also qualify for benefits based on a current or former spouse’s work record.

The amount you receive each month will be based on your earnings during your working years. The Social Security Administration uses a formula that factors in your highest 35 years of earnings.

In 2026, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers is estimated at $2,071 after the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. Your own benefit could be higher or lower depending on your earnings record and claiming age.

Calculating Your Social Security Break-Even Age

You can find your break-even age by comparing the total benefits you would receive at different claiming ages. If you wait to claim Social Security benefits after your full retirement age, your benefit will increase by 8% per year for each year you delay claiming, up to age 70. If you claim early, you can expect to receive less than the full benefit amount. By claiming at age 62, the reduction will be about 30%.

Let’s say your full retirement age is 67 and your full retirement age benefit is $2,071 per month.

If you claim at age 67:

— Monthly benefit: $2,071 — Annual benefit: $24,852

If you delay until age 70:

— Your benefit increases by 24% — Monthly benefit: $2,568 — Annual benefit: $30,816

By waiting from 67 to 70, you give up three years of payments:

— $24,852 x 3 = $74,556

Once you start claiming Social Security at 70, your annual benefit is higher by:

— $30,816 – $24,852 = $5,964

To find the approximate break-even point:

— $74,556 ÷ $5,964 = 12.5 years

That means you would need to live about 12 1/2 years after age 70 to break even. In this example, the break-even age is around 82 1/2. After that point, delaying until age 70 would produce more lifetime Social Security income.

Keep in mind that actual benefits are calculated by month, and cost-of-living adjustments can change the dollar amounts over time.

[Read: The 2027 Social Security ‘Trump Bump’ Is Coming. Is It Good for Your Retirement Benefits?]

The Potential Lack of Funding

A Social Security shortfall could shift the break-even calculation, especially for people who are near retirement or already deciding when to claim. The impact would depend on how future changes are structured. If future benefit cuts apply equally to all retirees, the break-even age may not change significantly. But if benefit reductions are enacted after someone has delayed claiming for several years, that person may have given up early payments only to receive a smaller-than-expected delayed benefit later.

For example, consider the same person with a full retirement age benefit of $2,071 per month at age 67. If they claim at 67, they receive $24,852 per year. If they wait until 70, they can expect $30,816 per year.

Now, assume benefits are later reduced by 17%. The benefit of delaying until age 70 would fall from $30,816 to about $25,577 per year. Compared with claiming at 67 before the cut, the delayed benefit is now only $725 higher per year.

In this example, the person gave up $74,556 in benefits between ages 67 and 70, but the annual advantage from waiting is much smaller. The break-even age would move much later, potentially making earlier claiming look more attractive.

The Impact of Medicare Premiums

In 2026, the standard Medicare Part B premium is $202.90 per month, although higher-income retirees may pay more. For retirees who enroll in Medicare before claiming Social Security, this creates a cash flow consideration: They may have to pay Medicare premiums out of pocket instead of having them automatically deducted from a monthly benefit.

“When someone is receiving Social Security, Medicare Part B premiums are typically deducted directly from their benefit check,” said Jeffrey Corliss, managing director at Hightower Signature Wealth in Westport, Connecticut, in an email. “For those delaying Social Security, premiums must be paid separately, which can impact cash flow planning in the early retirement years.”

You’ll also want to consider how the timing of your benefits could affect your broader retirement finances, including taxes and Medicare costs.

“Another important consideration is Medicare’s income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA),” said Kyle Mostransky, owner and managing member of Mostransky & Associates LLC in Huntington, New York, in an email. “Medicare Part B and Part D premiums are based on modified adjusted gross income from two years earlier. Retirees should carefully manage taxable income to avoid unintentionally triggering higher Medicare premiums.”

Utilizing Social Security Calculators

While you can estimate your break-even age on your own, it may be helpful to use an online Social Security calculator. These tools can help you compare claiming ages, estimate lifetime benefits and test different life expectancy assumptions.

You may also want to run more than one scenario. For example, you might calculate your break-even age assuming full benefits, and then look at another example with a possible benefit reduction.

How to Determine the Right Time to Claim Social Security Benefits

Break-even calculations can be helpful, but they shouldn’t be the only factor in your decision of when to claim benefits. “Retirement planning is less about optimizing every variable and more about ensuring that your future self has dependable income regardless of what markets or longevity deliver,” Mostransky said.

Consider the following when making a decision:

Your Personal and Family Medical History

If longevity runs in your family, you may expect to live longer, which could make delaying Social Security more attractive. If you have serious health concerns or a shorter life expectancy, claiming earlier may make more sense.

Your Spouse’s Benefits

If you’re married, you’ll want to think about the benefits you and your spouse will receive. When one spouse dies, the survivor generally receives the higher of the two benefits. That means delaying the higher earner’s benefit can sometimes provide a larger survivor benefit later.

Your Desire to Work

Working while receiving Social Security payments could affect your benefit if you claim before full retirement age. In 2026, if you are under full retirement age for the entire year, Social Security deducts $1 from your benefits for every $2 you earn above $24,480. In the year you reach full retirement age, the limit is $65,160, and Social Security deducts $1 for every $3 earned above that amount until the month you reach full retirement age.

Other Income Streams

You might have a 401(k), IRA, pension, savings or other account that you can draw from at the beginning of retirement and allow you to wait to claim Social Security. If you don’t have enough savings, you may need to begin payments earlier.

Taxes and Medicare Costs

Social Security benefits may be taxable depending on your income. Medicare premiums, including Part B and possible income-related surcharges, can also reduce your net retirement income. You’ll want to look at these factors and how they impact your Social Security benefit over time.

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How to Calculate Your Social Security Break-Even Age originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/13/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.