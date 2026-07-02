How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 7/2/2026

More drops for chip stocks and other AI winners overshadowed gains for the majority of Wall Street. The S&P 500…

More drops for chip stocks and other AI winners overshadowed gains for the majority of Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was little changed Thursday, even though more than two-thirds of the stocks within the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1% to another record, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8% after erasing an early gain.

Stocks broadly got help from data showing U.S. hiring slowed last month. That pushed traders to trim bets for a possible hike to interest rates later this month. But chip stocks from Seoul to New York continued to slide.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.01 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7,483.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 594.83 points, or 1.1%, to 52,900.07.

The Nasdaq composite fell 207.36 points, or 0.8%, to 25,832.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.48 points, or 0.5%, to 2,996.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 129.22 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 1,023.96 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 535.05 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.97 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 637.74 points, or 9.3%.

The Dow is up 4,836.78 points, or 10.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,590.68 points, or 11.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 514.20 points, or 20.7%.

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