Home BancShares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $119.3 million.…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $119.3 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $390.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $295.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $287.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOMB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.