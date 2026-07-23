Hilltop Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $36.5 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $36.5 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $389 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $315.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.