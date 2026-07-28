HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $892 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $892 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $4.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.39 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $10.39 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 billion.

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