Heritage Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17.5…

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $107 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA

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