Here Are the 6 Best Credit Cards for Airbnb and Vrbo

Most Americans look forward to their getaways and vacations, but they may be harder to afford this year. A U.S.…

Most Americans look forward to their getaways and vacations, but they may be harder to afford this year. A U.S. News survey found that around 65% of travelers said higher costs have affected their summer plans in some way, with just over 10% saying they were changing the types of trips they were taking.

For some, that could mean turning to vacation rentals versus other lodging. According to the 2026 Hospitality Benchmark: Hotels vs. Vacation Rentals report from Alchemer, guests who prefer rentals over hotels say it’s because they get more space for the price, they’re better for larger families/groups and come with a full kitchen, which can help reduce dining costs.

If you’re considering a short-term vacation rental this year, using the right credit card can offer additional savings and perks. From the chance to earn bonus rewards on Airbnb or Vrbo bookings to travel protections and more, find out which credit cards are the best ones to use for your vacation rental getaway.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

What to Look for in a Credit Card for Airbnb or Vrbo

When exploring which credit cards are best to use for Airbnb or Vrbo stays, you can either choose a card with rewards and benefits tied directly to those purchases, or more general cards that have multiple ways to earn and redeem rewards or cash back.

For the occasional stay at an Airbnb or Vrbo, focus on cards with flexibility. “It’s best to look for a card that rewards broad travel purchases that would include Airbnb and Vrbo as well as other travel-related spending so you can earn rewards on various purchases in addition to your lodging,” says Lora Monfared, head of consumer credit cards at Bank of America.

One thing to keep in mind is how credit card issuers use the merchant category code to distinguish different purchases to determine credit card holders’ rewards, says Monfared. “These codes and definitions can vary among issuers. A vacation rental on Airbnb or Vrbo may code as travel, lodging or something else depending on the platform,” she says. “Therefore, it is highly recommended to understand your credit card categories before you book.”

You might also value the peace of mind of using a credit card that helps you get your money back if you need to cancel your trip or has other types of trip coverage. But make sure that Vrbo and Airbnb are covered. “While paying with a credit card that offers travel-related protection is wonderful, it does not automatically ensure that issues related to a rental will be resolved via the card’s coverage,” says LP Maurice, CEO of Busbud, a bus travel booking platform. Different insurance options might be offered when booking a rental property, and each has its own limitations/exclusions and claims procedures, so it’s important to do your homework.

For example, the trip insurance on the American Express Platinum Card® only applies to vacation rental expenses if you traveled there via a common carrier and paid for the whole itinerary with your card. In other words, if you drive to your Airbnb or Vrbo in your personal vehicle, you wouldn’t be covered.

In summary, when selecting the best card to use for a vacation rental, think about which of the following is important to you:

— Earning cash back or points on the rental purchase

— Ability to use existing rewards toward the cost of the rental

— Trip cancellation or other insurance coverage

Best Card for Bonus Rewards: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

If you’re hoping to earn bonus rewards for vacation rental bookings, look no further than the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. “We’ve seen in our data that a majority of Chase Sapphire Preferred® cardmembers are booking short-term rentals. Because of that, we introduced this benefit allowing cardmembers to earn three points (per dollar) on vacation homes booked through brands like Airbnb, Vrbo and more,” says Laura Picciano, general manager of Chase Sapphire.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, with a $95 annual fee, is consistently included among the top general travel rewards credit cards for its wide range of bonus earning categories. New cardholders can also earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. If you’re looking to book a vacation rental, that expense could help you get closer to meeting the minimum spending requirement.

Best Card for Flexible Cash Back: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

If you’re someone with shifting spending patterns, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you earn top rewards across six different choice categories. So you can maximize earnings on vacation rentals but switch to a different top category when you’re not making any travel purchases.

For example, if you’ve selected ‘Online Shopping’ as your choice category and you book your Airbnb or Vrbo rental online, you’ll earn the top reward, says Monfared. “This allows you to earn 3% cash back on your vacation rentals. After completing your booking, you can easily switch to another category the following month to continue maximizing your rewards if you foresee higher spending,” adds Monfared.

You’ll also get 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Note that the 3% and 2% earnings are capped at the first $2,500 spent each quarter.

New cardholders also get an extra 3% back as a first-year bonus rate — a total of 6% cash back in their choice category for 12 months. Plus, you can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Best Card for Simplicity: Citi Double Cash® Card

If you don’t want to worry about tracking categories or remembering to activate bonus offers, consider a flat-rate cash back card. The Citi Double Cash® Card provides a solid 2% cash back — 1% when you make the purchase, 1% when you pay it back.

“I’m a fan of unlimited cash back cards because this is a great way to maximize rewards on everything you buy or spend on, from rental home bookings on Vrbo and Airbnb but also on utilities, groceries and gas,” says Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert and former U.S. contributor. After all, you might as well earn points on the groceries you pick up to stock your vacation rental, too.

The other key feature is that earnings are unlimited. “With no spending caps, your earning potential could be much greater than a card that offers a higher reward percentage on a select category with a spending cap,” says Woroch.

The Citi Double Cash® Card has no annual fee, and cardholders can earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Best Card for Travel Protections: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Once you pay for an Airbnb or Vrbo rental, it can be a huge hassle to get a refund if something happens that prevents you from taking your vacation. While you might assume a credit card’s travel benefits have you covered, there are often many exclusions. However, if you book with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card, the travel protections are more robust and inclusive.

In fact, both Chase Sapphire cards offer a comprehensive suite of built-in travel protections, including trip cancellation and interruption insurance that extends to bookings with Airbnb and Vrbo (if you make those purchases with your card), says Picciano.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve also has a slew of VIP travel perks including an outsized sign-up bonus, a $300 annual travel credit, and complimentary airport lounge access to go along with its premium annual fee of $795.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Best for Easy Redemption: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Besides earning rewards, you might be interested in finding a credit card that lets you redeem earned rewards to offset the cost of your vacation rental bookings. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has several flexible redemption options, including covering eligible travel charges (yes, vacation rentals count) once you pay for it with the card.

The card has a $395 annual fee, but it’s less expensive than some other premium cards that offer high-end perks like airport lounge access. Cardholders also get a $300 annual travel credit on bookings made through Capital One Travel and a 10,000 miles anniversary bonus each year.

Best Card for Vrbo Bookings: One Key™ Card

If you’re someone who books Vrbo rentals regularly, you might want to explore the One Key™ Card, which is a co-branded travel rewards card that gives you Silver tier status in the OneKey loyalty program. This includes Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. With that status level, you’ll be eligible for 15% off certain bookings.

Cardholders also earn 3% in OneKeyCash on Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo purchases; 3% at gas stations, grocery stores and on dining; and 1.5% on other purchases. Plus you can earn $250 in OneKeyCash™ after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. OneKeyCash is not redeemable for cash and can only be used on Expedia®, Hotels.com® and Vrbo®. To learn more, please refer to the One Key Terms and Conditions at www.expedia.com/one-key-terms.

Final Tip for Choosing a Credit Card for Airbnb and Vrbo Stays

Whenever you’re choosing a credit card for a specific purpose, it’s important to think about how it fits into your overall credit card strategy and spending style. In this case, will the card continue to have value for you after your Airbnb or Vrbo vacation is over?

Maurice suggests considering the big picture. “Look for the card that rewards you for many different types of travel, allows for multiple ways to use those points (or cash), and provides protection comparable to the type of vacation you’re going to take,” he says.

However, if you anticipate many vacation rentals in your future, then it makes sense to look for cards that have specific benefits tied to that activity.

More from U.S. News

American Express Launches Pay With Points Through Apple Pay

These Pieces Make Up a Fair Credit Score

Why I Opened a Chase Sapphire Preferred After Downgrading My Sapphire Reserve

Here Are the 6 Best Credit Cards for Airbnb and Vrbo originally appeared on usnews.com