Hercules Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported profit of $130.2…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported profit of $130.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 50 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $149.1 million in the period.

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