Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.8 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.8 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

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