Happen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Happen, Inc. (HAPN) on Monday reported net income of $58.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Happen, Inc. (HAPN) on Monday reported net income of $58.1 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $262.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $262.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAPN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.