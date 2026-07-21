Hancock Whitney: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $127 million.…

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $127 million.

The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had earnings of $1.55 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $521.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $401.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $396.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWC

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