BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de…

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $132.1 million.

The Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $4.38 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.92 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $550.9 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $269.84, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASR

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