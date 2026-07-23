Greene County: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.3 million…

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Catskill, New York-based company said it had net income of 67 cents.

The bank posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41 million, or $2.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $92.6 million.

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